Deputies in Hampton take senior citizens shopping

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Sheriff's Office is making the holiday season a little brighter for senior citizens in Hampton Roads.

On Tuesday deputies transported and escorted a bus load of senior citizens on a holiday shopping trip to Target for an afternoon of shopping.

Sheriff B. J. Roberts sponsors the annual shopping trip for those who need transportation and a little extra attention during a busy and often hectic Christmas season. Thursday will celebrate 18 years for the annual shopping trip.

Deputies assisted the senior group on and off the Sheriff’s transport bus while managing walkers, carrying packages and helping to make those tough shopping choices.

After a busy time shopping, and a short bus ride, Sheriff Roberts treats the senior group to a complimentary buffet lunch at a local restaurant.

The Hampton Sheriff’s Office partners with the Peninsula Agency on Aging’s Congregate Dining Club program.