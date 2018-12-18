Chesapeake receiving 89 new jobs as part of company headquarters deal

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A deal between Virginia and Standard Calibrations, Inc. (SCI) will bring 89 jobs and will invest $9.6 million in the Commonwealth to construct a 40,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in the City of Chesapeake.

According to Northam’s office, the expansion will include consolidation of the company’s two existing facilities in Chesapeake, along with the addition of a calibration lab and warehouse operations.

“Supporting small businesses like SCI is key to maintaining a Virginia economy that is both diverse and resilient, and we are thrilled that the company has chosen to expand its headquarters in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “In addition creating 89 new jobs in the City of Chesapeake, SCI’s growth will have a positive ripple effect in several key areas of Virginia’s economy, including data centers, utilities, and the maritime industry.”

Northam’s office added that Virginia beat out North Carolina for the project to upgrade SCI, which was founded in 1989 has evolved into a leader in the industry of sensor and instrumentation calibration, repair, and configuration with an outstanding reputation for quality and safety.

SCI offers a variety of products, including valves, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, calibration/start-up services (ISO 17025-Accredited), critical environmental system configuration, engineering design, instrumentation qualification testing, and installation services.

“SCI considers this decision a solid stamp of approval for what the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Chesapeake have to offer from an economic development perspective, and we are proud to consider Chesapeake home,” said SCI President Floyd Cross. “SCI is listening to our customers’ needs, and we see our new Chesapeake facility as an opportunity to cut rising costs and improve efficiencies. We selected Virginia for our new corporate headquarters after reviewing opportunities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Both the City of Chesapeake and the Virginia Development Partnership worked together to bring SCI to finalizing the deal, which included a $250,000 grant approved by Northam. The grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to will help the City of Chesapeake with the development of the project.

“Standard Calibrations Inc.’s decision to construct and expand its corporate headquarters is exciting news for Chesapeake,” said City of Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. “SCI’s steady and calculated growth has led to this moment, which is a testament to its leadership and employees who work hard every day to deliver quality services to its customers across the globe. SCI is a shining example of how to grow a business through innovation and the positive results that follow. We’re proud of SCI’s accomplishments and look forward to celebrating many more years of their successes in Chesapeake.”

