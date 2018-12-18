Two displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced after a fire damaged their home in the 1000 block of Fairhaven Road Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the home in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake at 6:46 p.m., arriving six minutes later.

The first arriving company found smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

Firefighters quickly initiated an attack and made sure all occupants were accounted for.

The fire was called under control at 7:03 p.m. and marked completely out at 7:38 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The home’s two adult occupants are staying with family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

