Buyouts being offered to Newport News Shipbuilding employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — President of Newport News Shipbuilding Jennifer Boykin announced Monday that the company would be offering buyouts and severance packages to certain employees as an effort to cut overhead cost.

Newport News Shipbuilding says the move is part of the company’s NNSFORWARD Strategy, and is stressing that this is a voluntary severance program for salaried parts of the organization with higher levels of overhead costs.

This will allow us to take overhead cost out of the business, provide opportunities for additional organizational changes, and increase development opportunities of future leaders,” said Boykin in her statement. “This is extremely important as the U.S. Department of Defense is facing increasingly complex defense priorities. Looking forward, it is very clear that our shipbuilding industry must become more efficient and that we must continue to transform our business.”

Boykin also in the statement said that the move by the company is part of putting focus on enabling its workforce, transforming business operations, executing efficiently, growing the business base and leading the way is intended to help us accomplish this.

Newport News Shipbuilding is still hiring and said that these buyouts will “provide opportunities for additional organizational changes, and increase development opportunities of future leaders.”

Below are the details of the severance package being offered, plus the full statement from Newport News Shipbuilding on the buyouts.

Voluntary Severance Program (VSP) Details:

* To streamline our overhead costs, we are extending an offer to participate in a Voluntary Severance Program (VSP) to certain active, salaried Newport News Shipbuilding Division employees working in Hampton Roads.

* This offer is being extended to all manager 3 and director level employees from all NNS divisions working in the Hampton Roads area, and to salaried employees in divisions with higher overhead costs.

* Eligible employees will personally receive additional details on how to take advantage of the VSP by email later today.

* This offer excludes represented employees.

* This offer excludes vice presidents, those employees who report to the corporate office (Government and Customer Relations, Benefits and Law Department), and employees who work at off-site locations such as KSO, the NNS DC and Groton, CT offices.

* Employees must be in active status as of December 17, 2018. Employees who have given notice to resign before December 17, 2018, are not eligible to participate. Employees that have previously submitted their request to retire before December 17, 2018, are eligible and should contact their HR Business Partner.

* Employees who participate in this program will separate from the company no later than March 1, 2019.

* Employees who participate in this program will be paid up to 26 weeks of severance, depending on their years of service.

* There is no age limit to participate in this program.

* This program is completely voluntary, and while NNS is always reviewing workload demands and requirements, the company has no current plans for an involuntary reduction in force.

* NNS has the right to deny an eligible employee’s request to participate in this program.

Statement from Newport News Shipbuilding: