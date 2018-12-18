HAMPTON ROADS, Va - According to a new study, the number of people planning to ring in the new year with a financial resolution has jumped from 27 to 32 percent. We talk with Ken Hevert from Fidelity Investments about what changes Americans are planning for in 2019. For more information visit fidelity.com/resolutions.
America’s top 3 financial new year’s resolutions on Coast Live
