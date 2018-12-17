Virginia Beach youth football team wins national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Cavaliers are coming back to Hampton Roads as national champions!

The 8U youth football team competed in the American Youth Football (AYF) national championship and won it all, beating the Gainesville (FL) Rattlers 14-0 in the title game down in Kissimmee, Florida. The Cavaliers dominated, outscoring their two opponents 46-7 to reach the finals.

This is the first year the Cavaliers were able to compete at the national level. Next year they will look to repeat as national champions competing at the 9U level.