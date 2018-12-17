Virginia Beach Police searching for assault suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a suspect wanted for aggravated malicious wounding and assault.

They’re looking for Brian Jamaal James, 35. Police say he knows he is wanted and has fled from police.

His last known address was on Lake Victoria Arch which is near Indian Lakes Blvd. and Ferrell Pkwy.

Police say he has “Black Mob” tattooed on his right hand and praying hands tattooed on his left hand.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward if it leads to an arrest and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.