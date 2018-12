TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

“THE 4th ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP EXTRAVAGANZA” — (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

AN ALL-STAR COMEDY EVENT – Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The event features stand-up performances from some of the hottest comedians today including Amanda Seales, Maz Jobrani, Lil Rel Howery, Laurie Kimlartin, Garfunkel & Oates, and many others. Original airdate 12/20/2018.