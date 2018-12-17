Syracuse satisfaction? ODU men’s hoops team ‘hungry for more’ after signature win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - 48 hours after his program's biggest win in years, Ahmad Caver's phone still hadn't settled down.

"It's still kind of blowing up," Caver, Old Dominion's senior guard, said with a smile Monday. "My whole social media was blowing up. It was pretty cool to see."

Saturday, Caver scored nine points and dished-out four assists in his team's 68-62 upset of No. 25 Syracuse, ODU's first road win vs. a ranked opponent since 2009.

"Everybody wanted that signature win since I've been here," Caver admitted. "It's just given us more confidence that we can play with anybody on any given day."

ODU, now 8-and-3 on the season, has won six straight games.

"Immediately after, people were asking what it means for the program," head coach Jeff Jones revealed. "I have no idea what it means for the program. But for this basketball team, it's a it's a good win."

The Monarchs had not defeated a ranked opponent since 2014 (No. 14 VCU).

"We have a hunger for more," senior guard B.J. Stith admitted. "After beating a ranked opponent, we celebrated for a minute - but we want more. We're not satisfied. I love that about this team. We can't wait to get back on the court again."

ODU does just that Wednesday, when the Monarchs travel to Richmond for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off vs. the Spiders (4-and-6).