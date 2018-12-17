Suffolk Police looking for shooting suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for Travis Cobrial Chalk, 40, in connection with an early morning shooting in Suffolk on December 9.

According to Suffolk officials, the shooting they believe Chalk is involved in was within the 300 block of Spruce Street and the man shot was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man was airlifted for his injuries.

Chalk is currently wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Shoot Cut or Wound, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Discharge of a Firearm in Public.

There are no additional details available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

