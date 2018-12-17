Suffolk couple shot at after returning home to find suspect in their other vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. – A couple had a scary encounter in front of their home on December 8.

Suffolk Police said they are looking for a suspect related to a shooting that happened on Bennetts Meadow Lane .

A couple was in a vehicle when they reported that they arrived home and saw a subject inside their other vehicle.

The couple opened the garage door and the unknown subject reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and fired at their car before leaving the scene.

As a result of the investigation a suspect was identified as 20-year-old Yasir Malik Smith of Norfolk.

Smith has outstanding warrants for Shooting Missiles at Occupied Vehicle, two counts of Using a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and two counts of Attempting to Commit Non Capital Offense.

There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.