NORFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

43-year-old Namon Richardson is resident of Norfolk and was last seen on December 11. He was leaving his residence in his black 2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch with Texas plates, HTS-1031.

Richardson is about 5’9″ tall, weighing around 200-215 pounds and has a tattoo “PETE” on his neck.

If you see Richardson, or his vehicle call the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.