Police investigate after Suffolk man robbed and shot

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department after a man was robbed and shot Sunday around 9 p.m. in the area of East Washington Street and North 8th Street.

According to officials with the department, the shooting and robbery happened while the man was walking with a woman. Police added that she was not injured in the shooting.

The Suffolk man was airlifted to a hospital in the area by Nightingale with non-life threating injuries after he received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

There are no additional details available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.