PENN & TELLER: FOOL US, Friday 12/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 6:11 pm, December 17, 2018, by

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — “Here Comes The Magic” — Image Number: PEN501_6608.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Teller, Penn Jillette and John Michael Hinton — Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 “Here Comes the Magic” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Danny Cole, Kostya Kimlat, Hakan Berg & John Hinton.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#501).  Original airdate 7/16/2018.