× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and more temperature swings

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Fasten your seat belts we have another big drop in temperatures and more wild swings as we head through the next week.

A cold front will roll through the region overnight, bringing a big drop in temperatures. Most of us will wake up in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Tuesday morning. And despite plenty of sunshine, we will only warm into the mid 40s in the afternoon. That is 10-15° below Monday’s high temperatures.

But the chilly weather will not stick around for long. By Wednesday afternoon we will climb back into the lower 50s.

On Thursday and Friday, we will be in the lower 60s. In fact, the first day of winter on Friday will likely be our warmest day over the next week.

But the trade-off for the 60-degree weather is showers. A storm system will roll up the coast, bringing us more soggy weather Thursday and into Friday.

Strangely, it looks like the rain will be out of here in time for the weekend! Expect clear-to-partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front may bring us a few showers on Christmas Eve with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1932 Winter Storm: 7.5″ snow – Richmond

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PatrickRockeyWeather/

Catch me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickRockey

I’m also on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickrockey/