ODU’s B.J. Stith makes history with Player of the Week three-peat

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – B.J. Stith of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team was named the Conference USA Player of the Week for the third consecutive week, as announced by league officials on Monday afternoon. Stith becomes just the second player ever to win the weekly award three times in a row; the first to ever do it was ODU’s Trey Freeman in 2016.

Stith’s 18 second half points against No. 25 Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in front of nearly 18,000 fans lifted Old Dominion to a 68-62 victory over the Orange on Saturday afternoon. His 18 second half points complimented 10 rebounds (third consecutive double-double), two assists and one steal for the contest.

With the 18 points, Stith landed exactly on 1,000 points for his collegiate career. Saturday marked the Monarchs first win over a ranked team since Nov. 19, 2014, when ODU defeated No. 14 VCU, 73-67. Saturday also marked Old Dominion’s first road win over a ranked team since Dec. 19, 2009, when the Monarchs were too much for No. 11 Georgetown, 61-57. Stith now has the Monarchs on a six-game winning-streak.

Stith was also named the College Sports Madness High Major National Player of the Week on Monday.

Stith and the Monarchs will return to the hardwood on Wednesday, Dec. 19, when ODU takes on Richmond at the Robins Center for a 7:00 p.m. tip. Wednesday night’s game will air on MASN and stream on ESPN+.

C-USA Players of the Week

N12: Jon Davis, Charlotte

N19: Brian Beard, Jr., FIU

N26: Evan Gilyard, UTEP

D3: B.J. Stith, Old Dominion

D10: B.J. Stith, Old Dominion

D17: B.J. Stith, Old Dominion