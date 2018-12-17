ODU women’s hoops edges out VCU to complete season sweep of Rams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Taylor Edwards scored a career-high 20 points and the Old Dominion women's basketball team defeated VCU, 60-57, on Sunday afternoon at the Ted Constant Center.

Old Dominion (7-2) overcame a 33-28 halftime deficit with a strong defensive performance in the second half and a big third quarter in which ODU outscored the Rams, 20-9.

The Monarchs held VCU (6-4) to just 24 points in the second half on 26 percent shooting from the field. Overall, ODU outscored the Rams, 32-24, in the second half.

For the game, ODU forced 17 Ram turnovers, which led to 25 points for the Monarchs.

"Forcing turnovers was the key. They're long, they have size, they are bigger than us. So, we knew we had to turn them over. That was our advantage, in transition," head coach Nikki McCray said.

Edwards' 20 points led all scorers in the game. The Portsmouth native also added nine rebounds and two assists. Maggie Robinson also finished in double figures for ODU with 10 points. Ajah Wayne added eight points and eight rebounds, while Amari Young had seven points, six boards and four steals.

ODU is now 3-1 against schools from the Commonwealth of Virginia this season.

Up next, the Monarchs head to New Orleans for the Tulane Classic Dec. 21-22. ODU opens the tournament against host Tulane on Friday at 4 p.m. ET.