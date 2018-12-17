× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, colder tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunshine and a cool down early this week… Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly for inland Southside and inland NE NC. Clouds will clear out early this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunshine will continue for Tuesday but cold air returns. Highs will only reach the mid 40s tomorrow. It will feel more like the upper 30s with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will warm into the low 50s on Wednesday with more sunshine. Clouds will build in Wednesday night.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will bring us rain on Thursday and Friday as it moves across the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain building in Thursday and moving out later Friday. Highs will warm into the 60s for the end of the work week.

Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W/NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 17th

1932 Winter Storm: 7.5″ snow – Richmond

