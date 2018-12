CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a school bus crashed Monday morning at Battlefield Blvd & Stadium Drive in Chesapeake.

According to officials, the call came in around 8:15 a.m. for a school bus that had been involved in an accident.

No children were on the bus at the time of the accident and the driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

