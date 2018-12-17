Hampton Police investigate shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are investigating after a shooting in the 1800 block of Rawood Drive that happened on December 14.

Hampton Police officials say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. and one 24-year-old man was injured.

Officials added that they made contact with the victim after they stopped a vehicle driving in the area of the shooting. He was being driven to a hospital in the area by a friend for his non-life threatening injuries. First responders transported him to the hospital after the vehicle he was in was stopped.

A preliminary investigation by the Hampton Police Division showed the victim was seated within a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Rawood Drive that a white suspect vehicle drove by and at some point, the occupants of that vehicle opened fire towards the vehicle that was occupied by the victim.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and there is no suspect information.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.