Flags at half-staff across Virginia to honor fallen Soldier

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered both American and Virginian flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Monday to honor one of the Commonwealth’s sons, who lost his life while serving in Afghanistan.

An Army Special Forces member, Captain Andrew Ross of Lexington, Virginia, was killed in combat during an IED explosion in November.

The funeral for the Virginia Soldier killed is scheduled for later Monday, and flags are expected to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

“We offer our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and I know I speak on behalf of all the citizens of a grateful Commonwealth in expressing our appreciation for their service and respect for their sacrifice. I ask all of my fellow Virginians to offer prayers for the loved ones of the fallen during this difficult time, said Northam in a statement after the death of Ross.

Ross died along with two other service members. He also attended West Point.

According to CBS 6, Ross was posthumously awarded a second Bronze Star and Purple Heart. His funeral at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Glen Allen.