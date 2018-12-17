Don’t fall victim to gift card scams!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Gift cards are growing in popularity, especially around the holiday season as people are out shopping for the perfect present. Right now the FBI is warning gift card consumers about scams that drain the little plastic cards before you can spend them.

FBI Special Agent Supervisor Rob Cochran told News 3, “buyers beware!” The gift card industry totaled about $130 billion dollars last year. About $30 billion was spent around the holidays. Here’s the kicker-of that $30 billion, $3 billion was lost to scams!

So how to crooks wipe the gift cards clean? Cochran explains, “They’ll scratch off the numbers and the pin cod; that small id code usually under a silver strip or hidden under the packaging. They copy it, then when somebody buys it and loads money on to the gift cards, the criminal can check online and drain the account.”

Many gift cards now come in hard cardboard packaging or they display a warning saying if the card looks to be tampered with, do not buy it.

As the season gets busy, gift cards are a good idea to give to those special people on your list but the FBI has some steps you can take to protect yourself.

