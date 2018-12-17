Child porn cyber tip leads to arrest of 18-year-old in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., Va. – An 18-year-old has been arrested after a cyber tip helped officials investigate a child porn case.

Officials said the cyber tip came from the social media platform Flicker. The cyber tip was then vetted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children before being forwarded to law enforcement for investigation.

A search warrant was executed in the 2200 block of Heron Watch Court in Carrollton Monday morning and electronic devices were removed from the home.

The devices removed from the home will be forensically examined but a preliminary review showed that these devices may contain over 5000 images of child pornography, investigators said.

18-year-old Connor Houlihan was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and 15 counts of second offense possession of child pornography. He was taken before a magistrate and then taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.