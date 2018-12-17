Chesapeake man who killed his parents sentenced to over 100 years

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man who pleaded guilty to killing his parents was sentenced in court Monday.

Steven Julian previously pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st degree murder, two counts of use of firearm in felony first offense, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in felony.

He was accused of killing his parents and attempting to murder his aunt and uncle.

On April 8, 2017, Chesapeake Police were called to Chadswyck Road for a man threatening to shoot his aunt and uncle.

Officers got to the scene and learned from the homeowners that their nephew had pointed a gun at them threatening to shoot. The homeowners, Michael and Ava Dunlow, were unharmed as Michael Dunlow disarmed the nephew and detained him until police got on scene.

As officers took Julian into custody, he told them he had shot and killed his parents. Police went to their address on Emberhill Lane and found the suspect’s parents, Clark and Sally Julian, dead.

On Monday, court records stated Julian was sentenced to 99 years behind bars for his first count of first degree murder, 20 years for the second count of first degree murder and eight additional years for use of a firearm charges. There was no information listed about the charges stemming from the incident with his aunt and uncle.