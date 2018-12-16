Volunteers hand out $300K worth of toys during ‘Project Toy Drop’ in Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department partnered with the Kids Wish Network "Project Toy Drop" to brighten the lives of children this holiday season.

More than 1,500 kids and their families attended Project Toy Drop at the Scope Arena in Downtown Norfolk Saturday for the three-hour event.

A dozen Walmart associates and 70 Navy Sailors lent a helping hand as the department passed out toys, clothes, games and educational supplies to children 3-16 years of age.

Volunteers got to hand over the gifts directly to the kids.

"When the leave here, I want them to know there's people in the community who truly care about them - whether it's first responders, whether it's people from the school system, whether it's the military," said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. "Because all these folks here today are taking part of this operation. And when they leave here today they're going to come in here with nothing and they're going to leave out of here with a whole lot of stuff, and that's the goal today."

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander also presented Kids Wish Network with a proclamation from the City of Norfolk and praised Chief Boone and his department for their authentic community engagement.

“I am so proud of the women and men of the Norfolk Police Department," said Chief Boone. "They went above and beyond to bring the spirit of the season for over 1,500 wide-eye reasons.”

More than $300,000 worth of gifts were passed out to the community.

Norfolk Public Schools was also a partner in the event.

