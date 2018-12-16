Switchfoot to headline free New Year’s Eve celebration at Town Center of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – New Year’s Eve 2018 will be a fun night at the Town Center of Virginia Beach!

Alternative rock band Switchfoot will be headlining ‘Last Night on the Town.’

The events are free and kick off mid-afternoon at Pembroke Mall with entertainment like jugglers, magicians and a balloon drop at 5 p.m.

All the mall activities lead up to continued fun at Town Center. Entertainment from DJ Ty Street and others start at 6 p.m.

Switchfoot will perform as the ‘beachball’ drops to ring in 2019!

All activities and entertainment are free and open to the public, with food and adult beverages available for purchase. A ticketed VIP Party hosted by the Central Business District Association will be held stage side in a heated tent, providing VIP guests with the best views of the festivities! VIP Party tickets are available here.

Click here for more information on the celebration.