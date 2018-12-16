‘Skins scoop: QB Alex Smith released from hospital

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Four weeks to the day he suffered a gruesome leg injury, Redskins fans woke up to positive news about quarterback Alex Smith. After infections from multiple surgeries, Smith is now out of the hospital.

Sunday morning, Smith’s wife Liz posted an update on her Instagram account – including a picture of Alex giving a thumbs up from their home. “This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives,” Liz said in her post. “We couldn’t have gotten through it without our amazing family, friends and community. A special thank you to the relentless doctors, nurses, techs, hospital administrators, the Snyder family and the Washington Redskins.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, according to sources, Smith has an encouraging prognosis about his football future. A return to the field isn’t guaranteed for Washington’s franchise QB, but Schefter indicates Smith will have a shot to resume a tenure in burgundy and gold that saw him start just 10 games before breaking his tibia and fibula November 18th vs. Houston.

The team has been mum on Smith’s status, citing the family’s desire for privacy.

Since his injury, the Redskins are winless. Washington (6-and-7) plays at Jacksonville today at 1:00 p.m. in a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3.