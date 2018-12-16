Remember, honor, teach: Hampton Roads pays respects to veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Saturday, December 15 was National Wreaths Across America Day, an annual tradition to honor the grave sites of our veterans.

National Wreaths Across America Day is observed on the third Saturday of December.

In Portsmouth, folks didn't let the rain stop them from paying their respects. Dozens took action at the historic Cedar Grove Cemetery to lay Christmas wreaths.

"The purpose is three things: to remember our veterans, to honor our veterans and to teach our family and our children about veteran service. So, the idea of putting a wreath at all these grave sites is we remember the person who served, honor their service and teach our family what it's about to serve our country."

In Suffolk, people came out to the Albert G. Horton Memorial Cemetery.

The Horton Wreath Society and dozens of volunteers prepared thousands of wreaths. The society spends hours making sure the wreaths look great for the special occasion.

Volunteers from all across Hampton Roads helped with the wreath laying.

For more information on the Horton Wreath Society, click here.