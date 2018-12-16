Hopkins’ last-second field goal pushes Redskins past Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t the prettiest performance, but the Redskins found a way to edge out the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-13 on Sunday.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 36-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to win the game.

The Redskins defense kept Jacksonville’s offense at bay, sacking quarterback Cody Kessler nine times and limiting him to just 57 passing yards.

Washington (7-and-7) finished with 245 yards of total offense.

New starting quarterback Josh Johnson went 16-of-25 passing, for 151 yards and a touchdown to Jeremy Sprinkle in the fourth quarter that tied up the game.

Johnson, who was 0-and-5 all-time as a starter, gets his first win. Adrian Peterson finished with 51 yards on 19 carries.

The win snaps a four-game losing skid for the Redskins, and keeps them alive in the NFC playoff hunt.