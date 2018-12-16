Portsmouth nonprofit gives children of inmates a memorable Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - One local organization wants to make sure the children of inmates have a memorable Christmas.

Building Resilience in Communities held their 4th annual "It Takes a Village" program Saturday. They partnered with the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Together, they selected kids to be a part of the program.

Inmates submitted their children's clothing and shoe size along also their special interests.

"For me, it's important because I was a child who grew up with two parents incarcerated, so I know the pain of what that is," said Quniana Futrell, Executive Director of BRC. "So instead of us just looking at the problem, we became the solutions today."

All gifts will be tagged by the parent.

The organization helps get the gifts to the kids.

