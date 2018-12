Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In the football farewell for this years crop of high school seniors, the Peninsula topped the Southside 17-13 in the fourth annual 757 All-Star Football Classic, ran by the 757 All-Star Game Group.

York's Ramsey Hayyat connected with Warwick's Da'Twon Cox for a 63-yard touchdown that would prove to be the difference in the game.

Four players, two from each team were presented $1,000 scholarships for their academics and play on the field.