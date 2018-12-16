Norfolk native, NFL player Don Carey gives back to local kids in need for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - NFL player and Hampton Roads native Don Carey was in town Saturday helping children in need.

Carey graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk and played college football at Norfolk State University.

He's played nine seasons in the NFL.

On Saturday, his REECH Foundation collected holiday donations all over Hampton Roads.

Carey spoke about what it means to be able to come home and give back to his community.

"Being from Hampton Roads - it means a lot to me. I grew up in a home where we gave back often," Carey told us. "I tell people all the time: Next to my God and my family, putting a smile on a kid's face means the most to me."

Carey says his foundation wants to help kids reach new horizons and opportunities they may not have known existed. He and his wife, LaKeisha, founded the nonprofit together. LaKeisha serves as the Executive Director.

Click here for more information on the REECH Foundation.