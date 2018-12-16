Isle of Wight Co. officials searching for man who assaulted deputy after traffic stop

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who fled after a traffic stop late Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were conducting traffic stops around 11:15 p.m. when they pulled the man over. After he was stopped, the man assaulted a deputy and ran off into the woods.

Deputies were unable to find the man and called off the search.

The man was spotted in the area of Brewers Neck Boulevard in Isle of Wight County around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is wanted out of Hampton for probation violation, and he now has a warrant out of Isle of Wight County for assault on an officer.

Smithfield Police and Virginia State Police are assisting the sheriff’s office in the search.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

