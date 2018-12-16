Holiday tipping guide for people providing services in your life

Now that the holidays are near, its time to be generous to the people who help you the most. Year-end tips have become a common practice, and they are a great way to express your gratitude.

We’re not talking about family and friends, but rather the people who are “just doing their job” to provide a service in your life.

It is not always clear how much you should tip.

So we broke down the top four service providers you should tip and how much you should give them to show your gratitude for their hard work.

First up, your garbage collectors.

Garbage collectors keep our neighborhoods clean by keeping waste to a minimum. To show your appreciation for their work, experts suggest you tip garbage collectors between $10 to $30 per person.

You might want to check with your city first though because in some places sanitary workers cannot collect cash.

Now let’s say you live in an apartment building. Experts suggest you should show appreciation and tip your building staff. These people take care of your building, fix problems, and receive your packages so its a great idea to acknowledge them throughout the year.

For your building’s handyman, experts say you should tip them $15 to $40. If you have a doorman, then $15 to $80.

The next person on the list is responsible for making you look good, your hairstylists or barbers. For some people, their hairstylists are an essential part of their lives. They keep you looking right, whether its for a big trip, job interview, date, or a reunion.

Experts say the best way to tip them is by tipping up to the cost of one visit. If you normally shell out hundreds of dollars at the salon then experts suggest tip in the ball park of $10 to $60.

Last but not least, you should make room in your budget to thank childcare providers. Whether you have live-in help, a regular babysitter or use daycare, you should say thanks to those who care for your kids. Experts say you should tip them $25 to $75.

Remember, before you make any of these tips, make sure you check your holiday budget first!