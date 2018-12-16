× First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, highs in the upper 50s to start the work week

The area of low pressure that brought us the wet weather Saturday and a few showers today, will continue to move offshore. High pressure will build in and we’ll see partial clearing overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Expect a few clouds to start the work week with skies clearing. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 50s. A few communities could reach the 60 degree mark.

Another dry day in store Tuesday, but it will be much colder. Highs will stay in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Colder Tuesday night with lows in the low and mid 30s. A few upper 20s possible inland.

High pressure will move offshore on Wednesday and we’ll see temperatures warm a bit. Expect highs in the low 50s which is seasonable for this time of year.

An area of low pressure will approach the area along with a cold front. This will bring heavy rain at times late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s for both days, so it’ll be a mild and wet First Day of Winter. Winter arrives Friday at 5:23 PM.

We will then dry out and cool down for the weekend. Highs in the low and mid 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.