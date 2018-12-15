Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing Fairfax Co. man

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man who went missing from Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for 82-year-old Kyung Pyung Yi, who was last seen at 4542 John Marr Drive in Annandale, Virginia, around 11:57 p.m. Friday.

Yi is described as an Asian male who is 5’5″ tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket and brown pants.

Authorities believe Yi is in danger. He is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Yi is traveling in a silver 2014 Honda Accord sedan with Virginia tags VBB-5608.

State police say he may possibly be in the area of Royal, Virginia.

Anyone who has seen Yi or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at (571) 992-4824.

Download the News 3 app for updates.