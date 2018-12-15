Virginia Beach teacher named Virginia computer science educator of the year

RICHMOND, Va. – Fara Faust, Instructional Technology Specialist at Alanton Elementary School in Virginia Beach has been named Computer Science Educator of the Year.

She was presented an award at the Science Museum of Virginia. Governor Northam was at the event and named December 3-9, 2018, Computer Science Education Week.

The Secretary of Education, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Virginia’s First Lady were in attendance.

Faust plans to hold a Computer Science month at her school. Various activities will be available for students to use the school’s MakerSpace. All activities will be STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) based.

Congratulations to Fara as she represents Virginia Beach as the State Computer Science Educator of the Year!