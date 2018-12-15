× Virginia Beach City FC launches professional team in 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City FC announced November 26th will become a professional men’s soccer team in the National Premier Soccer League in 2019.

They will join the Richmond Kickers and Loudoun United as the only professional soccer teams based in Virginia.

Virginia Beach City FC is the first soccer club in Hampton Roads to provide the full player development pyramid from youth and amateur to professional, on a year-round basis.

“We are excited to be launching a professional soccer team in Hampton Roads, Virginia under the Virginia Beach City FC banner,” said Steven Wagoner, VB City FC President and Owner. “This is another step forward in the Hampton Roads Metro region to have the full player development pathway and also give fans their very own professional team.”

Virginia Beach City FC, founded in 2013, has operated a semi-professional soccer team signing top collegiate and professional athletes to amateur contracts and competing in the NPSL.

The NPSL is one of the most successful adult leagues in the United States with over 100 teams nationwide wide.