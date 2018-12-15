VDOT to lift lane closures to ease Christmas, New Year’s holiday travel

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will lift most road closures to ease traffic associated with travel during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

VDOT will suspend several highway work zones and most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from 12 p.m. Monday, December 24 until 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, and again from 12 p.m. Monday, December 31 until 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

While lane closures will be lifted in most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place during that time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

The department’s online, interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods on Virginia interstates during the three previous Christmas and New Year’s holidays. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help avoid travel when and where roads normally see the heaviest traffic.

Based on the map’s traffic data, the busiest times will be midday to evening on Saturday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 26, with the most notable congestion on I-95 south. During the New Year’s holiday, the most notable congestion periods are between 12-7 p.m. on both Sunday, December 30 and Monday, December 31. Some congestion is also noted in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, January 2.

Click here to access VDOT’s travel trends map.