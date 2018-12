CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A crash in the area of eastbound Military Highway at Greenbrier Parkway left two people injured Saturday afternoon.

Chesapeake Police say one vehicle sideswiped another.

The two people involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was previously closed while police and fire personnel responded to the scene, but it has since reopened.

There is no further information.

