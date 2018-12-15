× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers possible throughout the day

***Dense fog advisory in effect for coastal waters and rivers until 7 AM.

Scattered showers and dense fog tonight.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and really won’t rise a whole lot as we go into the day on Sunday. A few showers possible overnight with area of dense fog.

Sunday’s weather is trending drier, which is good news. Keeping a 25 percent chance for a few isolated showers, but shouldn’t be a big deal. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s.

Clouds will clear out on Monday and the sunshine will return. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Expect sunshine with highs in the mid 40s on Tuesday.

Back to the upper 50s Thursday and Friday, but the wet weather will return.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.