Smithfield High School JROTC Drill Team wins regional competition for second consecutive year

SMITHFIELD, Va. – They’re bringing home the gold – again!

The Smithfield High School JROTC Drill Team came in first place in the American Legion Eastern Regional Drill Competition on December 1. The competition was held at Smithfield High.

This is the second consecutive year the team has won the regional competition.

The team placed in all four events:

1st- Armed Regulation Platoon, led by Justin Allen

1st – Armed Inspection Platoon, led by Devin Fitzgerald

1st – Armed Exhibition, led by Theron Blount

3rd – Color Guard, led by Derrick Jackson

“Over half of our team this year consists of freshmen, and they have worked very hard to perform at this level so quickly. It is a huge accomplishment for us to have made it to states this year,” said Assistant Drill Team Commander Devin Fitzgerald when asked about the team’s accomplishment of making it to the state competition two years in a row.

Related: Virginia Beach NJROTC squad defends Navy National title

The Smithfield High School JROTC Drill Team is sponsored by American Legion Post 49. They will represent the Eastern Region at the American Legion finals at Little Creek Amphibious Base in Virginia Beach on March 1.