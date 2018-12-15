‘Skins scoop: Redskins waive running back Kapri Bibbs

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – As the health of running backs Chris Thompson and Byron Marshall improves, the Redskins decided to part ways with Kapri Bibbs.

The team announced that Bibbs had been waived Saturday afternoon. In 10 games this season, Bibbs rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The ‘Skins also waived defensive end Marcus Smith. The former Eagles first round draft pick played three snaps in the loss against the Giants.

In corresponding moves, the Redskins signed long snapper Andrew East, tight end Matt Flanagan, and cornerback Josh Holsey to the active roster.

Longtime starter Nick Sundberg was placed on the injured reserve.