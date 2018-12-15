Northam announces adding school counselors and improving school safety

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced his proposed budget will feature an additional $39 million for investments to ensure safe learning environments for Virginia K-12 students.

Northam also proposed $36 million to fund additional school counselors for schools across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia is a nationally-recognized leader on school safety, but creating a safe learning environment means ensuring all of our students receive proper supports, including access to mental health professionals,” said Governor Northam.

In addition, the governor’s budget will provide $3.3 million to the Virginia Center for School Campus Safety. It will fund critical positions, expand access to training for school professionals, school resource and security officers, and provide additional active shooter training.

It will also add funding for a threat assessment case management tool, enabling consistent tracking and reporting of threat assessment data. It will allow school and state leaders to better understand issues facing schools and direct resources accordingly.