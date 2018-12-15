Norfolk woman fatally hit by tractor-trailer on West Virginia turnpike

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV. – West Virginia State Police are investigating an accident where a woman was fatally hit by a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., D’nessa Mercado, of Norfolk, and her husband Bryan Mercado were traveling north bound on the West Virginia Turnpike.

There was a domestic altercation in the car and D’nessa started hitting her husband. Bryan pulled off to the shoulder of the road and stopped the car.

D’nessa got out of the car, walked into the road, and was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer.

There is an audio recording of the event because Bryan was on the phone with dispatch at the time of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.