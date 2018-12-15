Norfolk elementary receives 2018 Purple Star Designation

NORFOLK, Va. – Tarrallton Elementary School celebrated their 2018 Purple Star Designation.

They received the honor from the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on the Educational Opportunity of Military Children.

During the recognition ceremony, the school was awarded an award coin, and a letter containing feedback on their application from members of the reviewing panel.

Tarrallton Elementary Principal Daniel White believes “the Purple Star symbolizes our commitment to be a true cornerstone of the miltiary community we serve, and the award means that we are trained in best practices for supporting military-connected students.” White said “The Purple Star displays our success in addressing the needs of our students and their families before, during, and after their time learning and growing at Tarrallton.”