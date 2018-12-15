Marrow the marksman: Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow is one of college basketball’s best scorers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - While Hampton University (3-and-7) has gotten off to a slow start this season, the Pirates know its a marathon, and not a sprint.

"Overall we're trying to figure out where we fit," Pirates head coach Edward Joyner told News 3.

The Pirates are fitting in, after stepping out. As they prepare for their first run in the Big South conference next month, the bond shared on & off the court is the glue that has gotten the Pirates through a tough start to the season.

"We all push each other. If we see somebody down or up, we're going to be on them," said junior guard Jermaine Marrow. "Even when I'm scoring they always push me to score more, and it hypes me up to score more."

The teammate hype, has turned into hoops for Marrow. The Heritage High product out of Newport News has scored 25 points or more in six of the Pirates' 10 games this season.

When you take a peek at the NCAA's scoring leaders list, Marrow sits inside the top-five, averaging 25.9 points per contest.

"My teammates push me to be the player that I am," Marrow said. "It's pretty cool, but I just want to win. So at the end of the day, so if we win a championship thats a better feeling than averaging 20."

Marrow continues to march up the all-time scoring list at Hampton, too. Currently, the junior guard is 14th all-time with 1,392 career points. Virginia Sports Hall of Famer Rick Mahorn (1976-80) is first with 2,418 points.