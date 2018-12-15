Man flees from deputy after attempted traffic stop in Southampton Co.

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – A man was arrested after unsuccessfully trying to flee from a deputy who tried to stop him for a traffic violation last week.

On December 8 around 9:15 p.m., a Southampton County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle driving over the speed limit on Proctor’s Bridge near the Town of Ivor. When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop to address the violation, the driver, identified as Rashad Holloway, sped up in an attempt to elude the deputy.

Holloway reached a speed of 95 mph while driving north on Proctor’s Bridge to Old Blackwater Road before turning south onto Crumpler Road. At General Mahone Boulevard, Holloway drove into Ivor, where he pulled over.

Holloway’s driver’s license was suspended, and he had been convicted of driving on a suspended license five previous times.

The deputy found suspected marijuana packaged and in a weight consistent with distribution, packaging material and scales while searching the vehicle after arresting Holloway.

No one else was in the vehicle during the incident.

Holloway was released on bond for an arraignment on December 11.

