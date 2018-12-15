Chesapeake fire crews respond to house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 900 block of Sir Lancelot Drive.

Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m., the crew found a fire in the homes kitchen that had made its way into the attic.

According to officials, firefighters were able to put out the flames at 6:18 p.m.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape safely to call 911. There were no injuries reported.

The Red Cross is helping two adults and two children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.