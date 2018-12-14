Woman dies in Portsmouth Police custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department has confirmed that a woman died while in its custody on Thursday.

According to Portsmouth Police, the woman was arrested in the 1000 block of Fredrick Blvd around 8 p.m. and was transported to police headquarters where she experienced a medical emergency. The department added that medics were sent to police headquarters where they provided treatment, but eventually had to pronounce the woman dead.

The is currently an ongoing investigation and the Portsmouth Police Department has requested the Virginia State Police conduct an investigation into the in custody death.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.